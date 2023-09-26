Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $30.73, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Symbotic Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $307.05 million, up 25.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -227.27% and +84.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

