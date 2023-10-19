Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the latest trading day at $42.72, indicating a +1.38% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.

The company's stock has climbed by 30.75% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $307.17 million, showing a 25.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

