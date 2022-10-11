Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$155m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$157m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Symbotic will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 12 of the American Machinery analysts is that Symbotic is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$180m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Symbotic's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Symbotic has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

