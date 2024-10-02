Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $24.18, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 32.61% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 137.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $470.07 million, up 19.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.76% lower. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.45, so one might conclude that Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.