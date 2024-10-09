Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $23.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 137.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $471.59 million, indicating a 20.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.93% lower. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Symbotic Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.25.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

