Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the latest trading day at $26.68, indicating a -0.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.82% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 22.03% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $490.8 million, reflecting a 33.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +24.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 65.06% lower. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 230.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.73 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

