Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the latest trading day at $21.15, indicating a -0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 24.9% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 9.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking an 81.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $517.91 million, indicating a 22.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +412.5% and +21.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 86.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.68 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SYM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SYM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

