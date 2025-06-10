Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the latest trading day at $28.23, indicating a -6.65% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The the stock of company has risen by 16.31% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $536.41 million, indicating a 9.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +350% and +19.47%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Symbotic Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Symbotic Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 149.95 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.86.

Also, we should mention that SYM has a PEG ratio of 5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

