Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) was down 1.22% at $53.42. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 54.91% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 300% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $535.6 million, indicating a 8.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.23 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, signifying shifts of +387.5% and +19.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Symbotic Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 60% upward. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 237.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.3.

We can also see that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

