Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Symbotic Inc. (SYM) standing at $20.41, reflecting a -1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 77.27% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $517.91 million, indicating a 22.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $2.27 billion, signifying shifts of +425% and +21.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.33% decrease. At present, Symbotic Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51.

It's also important to note that SYM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.41 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.