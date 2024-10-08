Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ended the recent trading session at $23.38, demonstrating a -1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 28.84% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 137.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $471.59 million, up 20.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Symbotic Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 40.93% decrease. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 71.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.