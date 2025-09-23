Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ended the recent trading session at $54.22, demonstrating a -10.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $600.16 million, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.24 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, signifying shifts of +400% and +19.72%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Symbotic Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Symbotic Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 253.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.22, which means Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that SYM currently holds a PEG ratio of 8.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

