Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Symbotic Inc. (SYM) standing at $29.96, reflecting a +1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 23.88% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 18, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 137.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $471.59 million, reflecting a 20.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.64% lower within the past month. At present, Symbotic Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Symbotic Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 88.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.56.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

