Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $54.18, moving +2.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.74%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 47.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 1.28%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $535.6 million, up 8.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +362.5% and +19.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60% higher. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Symbotic Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 257.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.55.

Meanwhile, SYM's PEG ratio is currently 8.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

