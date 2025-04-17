Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ending at $20.41, denoting a +0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.81% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 0.93% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 77.27% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.91 million, up 22.06% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $2.27 billion, representing changes of +425% and +21.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.33% downward. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.16, so one might conclude that Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SYM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

