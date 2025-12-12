Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) was down 3.44% at $61.43. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.69%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Symbotic Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $622.31 million, up 27.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -76.92% and +21.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.66% lower. Right now, Symbotic Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Symbotic Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 153.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.54, so one might conclude that Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SYM has a PEG ratio of 5.11 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SYM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

