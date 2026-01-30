SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Symbotic Inc. (SYM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 366.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $622.31 million, increasing 27.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SYMBOTIC INC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software maintenance and support' reaching $10.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +84%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Systems' will likely reach $587.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Operation services' will reach $25.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50% from the prior-year quarter.

SYMBOTIC INC shares have witnessed a change of -5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SYM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.