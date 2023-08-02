Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Price Target Increased by 37.06% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) has been revised to 49.98 / share. This is an increase of 37.06% from the prior estimate of 36.46 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.34% from the latest reported closing price of 63.54 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 61.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.69%, an increase of 51.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 69.94% to 61,413K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Softbank Group holds 22,000K shares representing 27.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 90.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 1,706.65% over the last quarter.
SB Global Advisors holds 20,000K shares representing 24.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,041K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 66.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 449.07% over the last quarter.
Navis Wealth Advisors holds 914K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
