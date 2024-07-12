Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.40, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.99% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $462.77 million, showing a 48.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $1.77 billion, signifying shifts of +81.08% and +50.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

