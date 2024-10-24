Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $28.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 22.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 137.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $471.59 million, showing a 20.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.93% lower. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 85.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.15.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.