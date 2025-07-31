Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) was up +2.27% at $53.95. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $535.6 million, indicating a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.23 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, signifying shifts of +387.5% and +19.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60% higher within the past month. Symbotic Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 231.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.07.

We can also see that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

