Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the latest trading day at $20.21, indicating a +0.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.19% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 77.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.91 million, up 22.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion, which would represent changes of +437.5% and +21.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% higher. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Symbotic Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.05 for its industry.

We can also see that SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

