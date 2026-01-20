Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed the most recent trading day at $63.12, moving -6.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.39%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 3.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 366.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $622.31 million, up 27.86% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.4 per share and a revenue of $2.72 billion, signifying shifts of -78.02% and +21.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Symbotic Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 167.48. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.81 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SYM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

