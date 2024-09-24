Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ending at $23.65, denoting a +0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.29% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 3.75% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 137.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $470.07 million, indicating a 19.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.08 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, signifying shifts of +78.38% and +49.74%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Symbotic Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

