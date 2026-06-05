SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Down 16% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). Shares have lost about 16% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SYMBOTIC INC due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Symbotic Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Symbotic Beats Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Symbotic’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (excluding 43 cents from non-recurring items) of 44 cents easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the technology services company posted a loss of 4 cents per share.

Total revenues of $676.5 million beat the consensus mark by 2.4% and increased 23.1% year over year. System revenues, accounting for 93.8% of the total revenues, increased 23.6% year over year to $634.5 million, driven by the company’s proactive initiatives. It started 14 new system deployments in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, bringing the total number of systems in deployment to 70 at the end of the quarter.



Software maintenance and support revenues increased 93.3% year over year to $12.9 million. Operations services revenues totaled $29 million, down 1.8% year over year due to a tough comparable in training revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $78 million, increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved 521 basis points year over year to 11.5%.



The adjusted gross profit came in at $165.8 million in the March-end quarter of fiscal 2026 and increased 36.1% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin improved 230 basis points year over year to 24.5%. SYM reported a backlog of $22.7 million, which improved by 1.8% year over year.



The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent of $2 billion compared with $1.25 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. SYM generated $261.3 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and free cash flow of $217.9 million.

SYM’s Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $700-$720 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $80 million and $85 million. The company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $20-$25 million per quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -12% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, SYMBOTIC INC has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, SYMBOTIC INC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SYMBOTIC INC belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, SLB (SLB), has gained 9.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

SLB reported revenues of $8.72 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares with $0.72 a year ago.

SLB is expected to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -28.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.5%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for SLB. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.