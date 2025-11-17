Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ended the recent trading session at $56.89, demonstrating a -2.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The company's stock has dropped by 15.09% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $600.16 million, up 4.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +400% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Symbotic Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 146.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Investors should also note that SYM has a PEG ratio of 4.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

