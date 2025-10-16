Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) was down 4.21% at $72.19. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 53.23% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $600.16 million, showing a 4.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +400% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 189.59. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SYM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

