Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) reached $34.32, with a -1.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The the stock of company has risen by 21.77% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 9.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 18, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 137.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $471.59 million, up 20.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Symbotic Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 105.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.33, so one might conclude that Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

