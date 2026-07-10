Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $43.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.29%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.75% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 340.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $714.76 million, up 20.71% from the year-ago period.

SYM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.5 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -72.53% and +24.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Symbotic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Symbotic Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.05 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SYM's PEG ratio is currently 2.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SYM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SYM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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