Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) ended the recent trading session at $24.82, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Symbotic Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $491.49 million, up 33.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, signifying shifts of +250% and +22.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 41.77% lower. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 213.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.09 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

