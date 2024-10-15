Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $28.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 27.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Symbotic Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 137.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $471.59 million, up 20.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 40.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Symbotic Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 86.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.69.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

