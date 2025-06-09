Symbotic Inc. Appoints Izzy Martins as Chief Financial Officer Effective August 2025

Symbotic appointed Izzy Martins as CFO, succeeding Carol Hibbard, effective August 9, 2025, ensuring leadership transition.

Quiver AI Summary

Symbotic Inc. announced the appointment of Izzy Martins as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2025, following the departure of current CFO Carol Hibbard, who will assist with the transition until the end of the year. Martins, who has over 20 years of financial leadership experience and most recently served as CFO at Avis Budget Group, brings considerable expertise to Symbotic, a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics for supply chains. Chairman and CEO Rick Cohen expressed enthusiasm for Martins' strategic financial leadership and operational skills as the company continues its growth efforts. Hibbard thanked the team for the opportunity to lead during a pivotal time in the company's journey and affirmed the company's strong position moving forward.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Izzy Martins as Chief Financial Officer brings over 20 years of financial and business leadership experience, enhancing the company's financial management.

Martins has a strong track record from Avis Budget Group, including experience in driving post-pandemic transformation, which may benefit Symbotic's growth strategy.

The transition from outgoing CFO Carol Hibbard is being managed to ensure continuity and stability during a critical period of company growth.

The positive sentiments expressed by both the CEO and Hibbard regarding the company's position and future trajectory reflect confidence in ongoing success and innovation.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new CFO may indicate challenges in financial leadership continuity following the departure of Carol Hibbard, who played a significant role in the company's recent growth.

Forward-looking statements contain inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in future financial performance.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Symbotic's new CFO?

Izzy Martins has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic, effective August 9, 2025.

When will Izzy Martins officially start at Symbotic?

Izzy Martins will join Symbotic as CFO-designate on July 1, 2025, prior to her official start date.

What experience does Izzy Martins bring to Symbotic?

Izzy Martins brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently at Avis Budget Group, Inc.

What is the reason for Carol Hibbard's departure?

Carol Hibbard is leaving to explore other opportunities after guiding Symbotic through a period of growth.

What is Symbotic's main focus as a company?

Symbotic focuses on A.I.-enabled robotics technology to transform and optimize the supply chain for its customers.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 94,608 shares for an estimated $2,821,245 .

. TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,525 .

. ROLLIN L. FORD sold 28,740 shares for an estimated $747,763

WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,510 shares for an estimated $440,635 .

. CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $229,153 .

. MARIA G FREVE (See Remarks) sold 1,929 shares for an estimated $41,846

DANIELA L RUS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

MERLINE SAINTIL sold 609 shares for an estimated $18,081

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Symbotic Inc.



(Nasdaq:



SYM



), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced the appointment of Izzy Martins as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 9, 2025. Martins will join Symbotic as CFO-designate on July 1, 2025, succeeding Carol Hibbard who will depart to explore other opportunities. Hibbard will remain with the company through the end of the calendar year to ensure a smooth transition.





Martins brings more than 20 years of financial and business leadership experience to Symbotic, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Avis Budget Group, Inc., where she was responsible for all financial operations. She previously served as Avis Budget Group’s Executive Vice President, Americas, where she was accountable for a market segment with over $9 billion of revenue and played a pivotal role in driving Avis’s post-pandemic transformation.





“On behalf of the Board and executive team, we are thrilled to welcome Izzy to Symbotic,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “She brings a strong track record of strategic financial leadership and deep operational expertise, and we look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute on our long-term plans for growth and scale.”





“I’m honored to join a company at the forefront of innovation and transformation,” said Martins. “The opportunity to help shape the future of the supply chain is truly energizing. I look forward to working closely with Rick and the leadership team to contribute to Symbotic’s next phase of growth and to maximize the value we deliver to our customers and shareholders.”





During her time at Symbotic, Hibbard has played an important role in guiding the company through a period of revenue growth, expansion, and investment in innovation.





“Carol has been a key leader through a critical chapter in our company’s post-IPO evolution, and a valued partner in our work to improve project execution while controlling costs, and delivering high-quality deployments more efficiently,” said Cohen. “We thank her for her contributions and her continued leadership during this transition and wish her well for the future.”





Hibbard said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a talented team. It has been a pleasure to serve as CFO at a critical time in the company’s journey. The business is in a strong position, and I look forward to contributing to a smooth transition and maintaining our positive trajectory.”







ABOUT SYMBOTIC







Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit





www.symbotic.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements about Symbotic’s CFO transition and Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 4, 2024. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.







MEDIA CONTACT







Matt Buckley





Vice President, Communications









mediainquiry@symbotic.com











INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT







Charlie Anderson





Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development









ir@symbotic.com







