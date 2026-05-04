Symbotic Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Symbotic Inc. SYM is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 159.9%.

Symbotic Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Symbotic Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Symbotic Inc. Quote

Q2 Expectations for Symbotic

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $660.6 million, implying 20.2% growth over the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Multiple factors are likely to have boosted the top line. New deployment in the Northeast for GreenBox (now branded as Exol), coupled with strong start activity, disciplined project execution and continued progress with the development program, is likely to drive revenue growth.

The recent acquisition of Fox Robotics, which enhances SYM’s strategy of utilizing its software to orchestrate robots across the goods supply chain from the warehouse to the individual customer, is likely to have boosted the company’s operational efficiency.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Systems revenues is $612.1 million, indicating a 19.4% year-over-year increase, while revenues from Software Maintenance and Support are pegged at 11 million, suggesting a 64.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for Operation Services revenues is anticipated to be $36 million, implying 21.8% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 11 cents, indicating 375% year-over-year growth. We expect expanded margins, driven by structural operational enhancements, disciplined cost management and the addition of paid development programs, to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About SYM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SYM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Symbotic Inc. has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, implying a 55% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Coherent beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.7% on average.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating 2.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 5.5%. Clean Harbors beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 0.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.