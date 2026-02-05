Symbotic Could Be a Massive Breakout Stock in 2026 After a 150% Surge in 2025

Key Points

Symbotic delivered strong numbers and made some major growth moves in 2025.

2026 could be another banner year, driven by new launches and a massive backlog of over $22 billion.

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) stock logged 150.9% gains in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, and already looks primed for another breakout year as it pivots toward profitability and expands its customer base.

How Symbotic set the momentum in 2025

Although Symbotic stock maintained momentum for most of 2025, it erupted in November, soaring over 60% in one week to hit all-time highs after the company reported a 26% jump in revenue and 72% growth in gross profit for fiscal year 2025 ended Sept. 27, 2025. Symbotic also exited 2025 with a solid war chest of $1.3 billion and a backlog of $22.5 billion. That backlog is almost 10 times its 2025 revenue.

Symbotic builds artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered automated robotic systems for warehouse and distribution centers. It deployed systems rapidly last fiscal, nearly doubling the total number of operational systems to 48.

Things are getting even better.

Symbotic reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4. Its operational systems increased to 51 with 57 in deployment, revenue surged 29% year over year, gross profit jumped 65%, and cash balance increased to $1.8 billion.

Above all, Symbotic turned a net profit of $13 million in the quarter compared with a net loss of $17 million in Q1 2025.

With those profits, Symbotic is off to a strong start in 2026. The company made some significant growth moves in 2025 that should pay off handsomely in 2026 and beyond. They include the acquisition of Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) advanced systems and robotics business, an agreement to develop automated systems for last-mile pickup and delivery at 400 Walmart centers, and the signing of a new customer, medical supplies giant Medline.

Medline's addition is a significant growth step, as Symbotic's business has so far revolved around retail and its largest customer, Walmart. With Medline, Symbotic has proved that its AI-powered automation can scale across industries.

Symbotic's warehouse-as-a-service joint venture with SoftBank, called Exol (formerly GreenBox), is another massive growth driver. It's a six-year contract worth nearly $11 billion with an estimated $500 billion total addressable market.

Should you buy Symbotic stock now?

Symbotic shares have fallen nearly 30% over the past three months, driven primarily by a massive 10 million-share issue at a significant discount to the stock price, which unsettled investors. Symbotic's cash balance in Q1 also rose mainly because of the proceeds from the share issue.

Symbotic, however, should now be able to use all that cash to deploy more systems and expand new product offerings, such as its newly launched next-generation storage systems. I also expect the company to expand its geographic footprint and product base through acquisitions. In Q1, for instance, Symnotic acquired Fox Robotics, a specialist in automated forklifts.

For long-term investors, Symbotic's recent price correction represents a compelling entry point, especially now that the company has de-risked its business by diversifying beyond Walmart and hitting profitability.

Look beyond the headlines. Symbotic's 20% revenue growth projection for the second quarter is nothing to worry about. Management had already warned about it last year and expects growth to accelerate through 2026 as it begins to deploy its new storage systems.

