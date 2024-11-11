Symbotic Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SYM

In trading on Monday, shares of Symbotic Inc (Symbol: SYM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.16, changing hands as high as $36.45 per share. Symbotic Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.11 per share, with $59.8199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.86.

