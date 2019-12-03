Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: AXSM GBT PSX

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), and Phillips 66 (PSX) have unusually high options volume today as compared to their 20 day average volume.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has the highest options volume to their 20-day average at 6.6x. Axsome reported earnings about a month ago on 2019-11-07 so the increase is not related to earnings. Axsome announced they did have success in phase 2 trials.

26400 options traded vs normal volume 4000. Calls to puts is 25551 to 885 for a call-put ratio of 28.9

AXSM is trading $44.02 up 11.11% today. The week change is 19.3% and month is 74.47%

14245 #1 volume $40 strike call delta 0.69 Jan-17 DTE 46 OI 17569 bid-ask $13.6 - 15 IV 208.6% (priorIV 221.1%). 13812 OI+ on 11/21/2019

575 #2 volume $40 strike call delta 0.67 Dec-20 DTE 18 OI 7032 bid-ask $9.8 - 11.4 IV 235.1% (prior $9 - 9.4 IV 264.5%)

IV 30-day 197.9% -27.5%. Put-call strike slope 5.3% +0.8%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) is second highest volume today/20 day at 2.6 times usual

6500 options traded vs normal volume 2500. Calls to puts is 6255 to 259 for a call-put ratio of 24.1

GBT is trading $71.4 up 2.9% today. The week change is 13.35% and month is 44.21%

2251 #1 volume $80 strike call delta 0.32 Jan-17 DTE 46 OI 2241 bid-ask $2.4 - 2.6 IV 54.5% (prior $2.1 - 2.25 IV 55.3%)

1929 #2 volume $75 strike call delta 0.37 Dec-20 DTE 18 OI 2430 bid-ask $2.4 - 2.6 IV 64.4% (priorIV 67.4%). 1507 OI+ on 12/2/2019

IV 30-day 56.4% -5.5%. Put-call strike slope 0.5% +0.3%

PSX third highest volume ratio at 2.4x

12000 options traded vs normal volume 5100. Calls to puts is 332 to 11622

PSX is trading $112.93 down -1.22% today. The week change is -1.22% and month is -4.01%

11201 #1 volume $121 strike put delta -0.85 Jan-10 DTE 39 OI 0 bid-ask $8.2 - 8.6 IV 18.4% (prior $6.9 - 7.2 IV 17.9%)

95 #2 volume $120 strike call delta 0.09 Dec-20 DTE 18 OI 879 bid-ask $0.15 - 0.25 IV 20.2% (prior $0.3 - 0.4 IV 19.3%)

IV 30-day 21.9% +2.3%. Put-call strike slope 4.6% +0.4%

Explanation

ORATS computes todays total options volume in all tickers with US equity options.

The total options volume for each symbol is compared to its average volume for the past 20 days.

The tickers with the highest ratio of options volume today to the 20 day average are presented.

Also shown are the 2 highest traded individual options along with implied volatility (IV) and bid-ask prices.

The options delta, days to expiration (DTE), open interest (OI), and prior trading days bid-ask and IV are included.

The change of the 30 day interpolated IV can help determine if the volume was due to buying or selling of options.

The put-call strike slope of the IV can help determine if the trading was in the low strikes versus high strikes.

A slope + change can indicate buying in the low strikes relative to the high strikes (or selling high strikes)

A slope - change can indicate buying in the high strikes relative to the low strikes (or selling low strikes)

