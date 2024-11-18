Symbiotic options imply 23.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Symbiotic is 5.0x normal with puts leading calls 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 23.0%, or $7.08, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 23.5%.
