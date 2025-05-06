Symbiotic Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Symbotic Inc. SYM is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 7, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 181.3%.

Symbiotic’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYM’s revenues is pegged at $517.9 million, indicating a 22.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Solid progress across systems in the deployment process and recurring revenues from software and operation services are anticipated to have fueled the top line.

The consensus estimate for systems revenues is pegged at $486.5 million, up 31.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for software maintenance and support revenues is pegged at $5.7 million, implying a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for operation services revenues is pegged at $25.5 million, suggesting a 26.8% increase on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a 77.3% fall from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Labor price inflation, increasing the cost of goods sold, is expected to have hurt the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About SYM

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Symbiotic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SYM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI posted impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and rose 9% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year.

