Symbio inaugurates Europe's largest hydrogen fuel cell plant

Credit: REUTERS/HEREWARD HOLLAND

December 05, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Symbio, the hydrogen mobility joint venture between Stellantis STLAM.MI, Forvia FRVIA.PA and Michelin MICP.PA, has inaugurated Europe's largest gigafactory for hydrogen fuel cells in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in France.

The site - known as SymphonHy - will be able to produce 50,000 fuel cell systems per year by 2026, from its current capacity of 16,000, Symbio said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fuel cells use the chemical energy of hydrogen or other fuels to produce electricity. In the case of hydrogen, the only byproducts are electricity, water and heat.

"Supplied by Symbio with its fuel cells, Stellantis will continue to extend its hydrogen offer beyond already available mid-size vans in Europe, with large-size vans, Ram pickups, and heavy-duty trucks for the North American market," the statement said.

SymphonHy is part of HyMotive, a 1-billion-euro project supported by the European Union and France's government that is expected to create 1,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

