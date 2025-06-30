$SYM stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SYM stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,109,654 of trading volume.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SYM:

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 74,000 shares for an estimated $2,004,114 .

. MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,741 shares for an estimated $899,863 .

. ROLLIN L. FORD sold 28,740 shares for an estimated $747,763

WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,965 shares for an estimated $516,911 .

. CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $229,153 .

. DANIELA L RUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,000 .

. MARIA G FREVE (See Remarks) sold 1,929 shares for an estimated $41,846

MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,209 shares for an estimated $40,281.

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.