$SYM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SYM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,529,050 of trading volume.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SYM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SYM stock page ):

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 76,000 shares for an estimated $2,141,967 .

WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,965 shares for an estimated $1,741,911 .

. MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,376 shares for an estimated $767,899 .

. ROLLIN L. FORD sold 28,740 shares for an estimated $747,763

CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $229,153 .

. DANIELA L RUS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,706 shares for an estimated $192,594 .

. MARIA G FREVE (See Remarks) sold 1,929 shares for an estimated $41,846

MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,209 shares for an estimated $40,281.

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Arete Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

$SYM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SYM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Latimore from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $50.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $18.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $30.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 02/06/2025

