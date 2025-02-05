$SYM Earnings Results: $SYM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SYM ($SYM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $486,690,000, missing estimates of $495,892,961 by $-9,202,961.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 97,383 shares for an estimated $2,903,829 .

. CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,821 shares for an estimated $660,932 .

. WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,826 shares for an estimated $250,025 .

. TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $189,819 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $150,691

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

