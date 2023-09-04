Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) Price Target Increased by 10.91% to 124.44

The average one-year price target for Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) has been revised to 124.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior estimate of 112.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 123.22 to a high of 128.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.73% from the latest reported closing price of 67.00 / share.

Sylvania Platinum Maintains 8.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.96%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvania Platinum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.10%, an increase of 291.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRIT - Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 9.98% over the last quarter.

