Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) Price Target Decreased by 12.00% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) has been revised to 112.20 / share. This is an decrease of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 127.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.74% from the latest reported closing price of 69.80 / share.

Sylvania Platinum Maintains 8.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.60%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvania Platinum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.10%, an increase of 291.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRIT - Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 9.98% over the last quarter.

