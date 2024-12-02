Sylvania Platinum Announces Final Dividend and Auditor Continuation

Sylvania Platinum (GB:SLP) has released an update.

Sylvania Platinum Limited, a leading producer of platinum group metals in South Africa, announced the approval of a final annual dividend of 1.0 pence per share following its recent Annual General Meeting. Despite some special resolutions not passing, this decision underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Additionally, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc will continue as the company’s auditors for another year.

