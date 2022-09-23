Sylvamo's (NYSE:SLVM) one-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) shareholders have seen the share price descend 21% over the month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 44%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.2%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Sylvamo was able to grow EPS by 29% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 44% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:SLVM Earnings Per Share Growth September 23rd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Sylvamo's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Sylvamo boasts a total shareholder return of 44% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 13% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Sylvamo is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Sylvamo is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

