Sylvamo (SLVM) Price Target Increased by 5.77% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) has been revised to 56.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of 55.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvamo. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVM is 0.19%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 42,474K shares. The put/call ratio of SLVM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas FRM holds 6,312K shares representing 15.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,403K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,150K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,826K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,802K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Sylvamo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sylvamo is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 7,000 colleagues. Net sales for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2021, were $3.2 billion.

