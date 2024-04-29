Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) closed at $62.55, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.14% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sylvamo Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 10, 2024. On that day, Sylvamo Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.17%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sylvamo Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.96% increase. Sylvamo Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sylvamo Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.57, which means Sylvamo Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SLVM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Paper and Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.