Sylvamo About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SLVM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/25, Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 4/29/25. As a percentage of SLVM's recent stock price of $62.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Sylvamo Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SLVM shares open for trading on 4/8/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLVM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $56.35 per share, with $98.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.70.

In Friday trading, Sylvamo Corp shares are currently off about 8.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.