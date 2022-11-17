Sylebra Capital Ups Stake in LIDAR Company Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

Fintel reports that Sylebra Capital Ltd has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27,101,533 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA). This represents 12.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 26,409,536 shares and 12.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators, Aeva is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva is backed by Adage Capital, Porsche SE, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others

What are other large shareholders doing?

Canaan Partners XI LLC holds 18,485,197 shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,175,833 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,833 shares, representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 22.90% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 2,571,247 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629,885 shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 38.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,850,760 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751,629 shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 34.65% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 13.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aeva Technologies Inc is 0.0800%, a decrease of 40.3298%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 91,802,844 shares.

